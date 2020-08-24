Status 1-Day Volume Tops $16.54 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $128.85 million and $16.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Livecoin and DDEX. Over the last week, Status has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00128639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.01683010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00159851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, IDAX, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Neraex, GOPAX, Poloniex, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Livecoin, CoinTiger, OKEx, IDEX, Ovis, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Koinex, Huobi, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Binance, DDEX, ABCC, Gatecoin, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, HitBTC, DEx.top, Upbit, IDCM, ChaoEX, Tidex, BigONE, LATOKEN and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

