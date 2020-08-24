Stealth Market Cap Achieves $4.53 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 48% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,641.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005610 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001473 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000828 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,725,826 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.