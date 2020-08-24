Steem Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Steem has a total market cap of $89.14 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, Binance and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,686.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.81 or 0.02479831 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00648370 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003958 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000518 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,908,768 coins and its circulating supply is 370,934,674 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, Upbit, Poloniex, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, RuDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

