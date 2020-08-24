Storeum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded down 10% against the dollar. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $1,089.13 and approximately $23.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum Profile

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

