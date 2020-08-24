Streamr (DATA) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.05513115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

