Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,916,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 182,581 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,400,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,176,000 after acquiring an additional 763,921 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.58. 1,343,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Summit Materials has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

