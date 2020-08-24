Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 537,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 978,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 184,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

SPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Shares of NYSE:SPN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 279,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,574. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.39. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 565.78% and a negative net margin of 22.22%.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

