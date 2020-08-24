sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a total market cap of $22.64 million and $947,031.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.01678115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00190035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

