Swarm City (SWT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,042.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $447,716.06 and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.42 or 0.05433885 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

