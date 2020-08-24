Swarm City Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $448,745.44 and $5,706.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.67 or 0.05768186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.