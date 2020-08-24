Swipe (SXP) Reaches Market Cap of $188.24 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Swipe has a market capitalization of $188.24 million and approximately $152.87 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00024474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. During the last week, Swipe has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00127490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.01670604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00188567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00155987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

