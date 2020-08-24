Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Up 6.5%

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $87.36. Approximately 783,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 670,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $70,284.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,885 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

