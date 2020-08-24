Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Short Interest Update

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

TPX traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $85.93. 461,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

