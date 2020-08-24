Terracoin (TRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $203.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,634.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.02441503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00648231 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003943 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000658 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

