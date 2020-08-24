Tether Reaches Market Cap of $10.01 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Iquant, Bittrex and Gate.io. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $10.01 billion and approximately $29.00 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01678472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00190278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00160305 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 10,281,372,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,221,723 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Trade By Trade, IDAX, MBAex, DigiFinex, Kucoin, TDAX, BTC-Alpha, Kryptono, Gate.io, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, CoinEx, IDCM, Binance, Coinut, ZB.COM, OKEx, B2BX, Instant Bitex, LBank, ABCC, Bibox, Bittrex, C2CX, EXX, BitForex, Cobinhood, QBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, UEX, FCoin, BigONE, DragonEX, HitBTC, Kraken, Iquant, Liqui, Bitfinex, Huobi, Poloniex, BtcTurk, Exmo, CoinBene, BitMart, CoinTiger and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

