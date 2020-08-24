Tezos 24 Hour Volume Hits $179.83 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00031273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $179.83 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 740,884,788 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

