Thingschain Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $75,098.74 and approximately $3,685.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00069790 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,636.59 or 0.99582538 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003206 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000601 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00167785 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

