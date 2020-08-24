THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust International LLC

Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its stake in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in THL Credit were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in THL Credit during the first quarter worth $28,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in THL Credit in the first quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on THL Credit from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ TCRD traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.53. THL Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

