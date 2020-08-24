Transcodium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $116.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $80,398.86 and $116.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00129456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.01733016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00154251 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,840,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

