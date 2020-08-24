TravelNote (TVNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 85.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $5,762.70 and approximately $11.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TravelNote has traded up 211.5% against the US dollar. One TravelNote token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00127424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.19 or 0.01669035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00188711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00155660 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

