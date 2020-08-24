Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 7.6%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 290,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 611,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 310,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $855,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.