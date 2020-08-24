TRON Trading Down 12.4% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Kryptono and OEX. TRON has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $553.83 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00127497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.01673580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00189114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00161067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDCM, Huobi, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDAX, BitFlip, Allcoin, Coinrail, LBank, Upbit, Liqui, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Neraex, Exmo, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Indodax, Kryptono, YoBit, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, CoinEgg, Tidex, Rfinex, OKEx, Liquid, BTC-Alpha, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, OEX, Ovis, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Cryptomate, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Zebpay, ChaoEX, Bitbns, RightBTC, Kucoin, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, CoinEx, CoinBene, Coindeal, LATOKEN, BitForex, Bittrex, Binance, Braziliex, Fatbtc, Livecoin, Tokenomy, Koinex, Bit-Z, Bitfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

