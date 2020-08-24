Typerium (TYPE) Reaches Market Cap of $189,695.16

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 66.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Typerium has a total market cap of $189,695.16 and $82.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,623,695,102 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

