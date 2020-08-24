Ubex (UBEX) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $641,440.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Fatbtc, BitMart and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Bilaxy, BTC-Alpha, LBank, YoBit, Fatbtc, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

