Ubex (UBEX) Tops One Day Volume of $630,281.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Ubex token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $630,281.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00049876 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, IDEX, Fatbtc, YoBit, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.