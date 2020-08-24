Ultra Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Ultra has a market cap of $31.07 million and approximately $278,866.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,586,449 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

