Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $576,580.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001033 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $33.63 million and $576,580.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,765.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02475470 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002170 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00636074 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,594,782 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.