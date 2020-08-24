UMA Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One UMA token can now be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00054391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $341.10 million and $2.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00127175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.01667846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00188616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 100,684,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,864,835 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.