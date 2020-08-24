Unify Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,202.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $99,602.53 and approximately $5,202.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

