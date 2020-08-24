Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading 7% Higher

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.19. 5,034,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 671% from the average session volume of 653,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $113,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

