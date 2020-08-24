USDK Achieves Market Cap of $28.58 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One USDK token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00127175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.01667846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00188616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.