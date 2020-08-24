USDX Market Cap Hits $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003060 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000202 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002464 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

