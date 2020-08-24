USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.73 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008569 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $3,725.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,685.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.02472457 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00647840 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003950 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 4,721,251 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

