V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Reaches $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039960 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.89 or 0.05453145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014428 BTC.

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

