Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after buying an additional 230,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after buying an additional 131,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,166,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,268,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,404. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12.

