Verge Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io and HitBTC. Verge has a total market cap of $118.31 million and $2.96 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00526619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003294 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,346,437,743 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Huobi, Bitbns, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Gate.io, YoBit, Graviex, SouthXchange, Binance, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

