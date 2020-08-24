Verify (CRED) Achieves Market Cap of $211,076.97

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Verify token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verify has a total market cap of $211,076.97 and $2,801.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verify has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verify alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.43 or 0.05504320 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.