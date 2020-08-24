VeriME Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039951 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.05511499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

