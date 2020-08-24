Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Price Up 6%

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 434,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,540,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Northcoast Research began coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 477,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 391,230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $1,376,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 103,537 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

