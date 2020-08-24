VF (NYSE:VFC) Trading Up 7%

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $65.98. Approximately 2,320,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,976,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

