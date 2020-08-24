Vid Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Vid has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $1.25 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vid has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vid token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01677144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00189888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,305,537 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

