Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $135,265.07 and $20,229.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars.

