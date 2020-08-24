Vidulum (VDL) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $134,971.64 and approximately $20,362.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

