Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will announce sales of $50.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $50.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $190.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $195.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.70 million, with estimates ranging from $201.10 million to $222.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 125,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,427. The stock has a market cap of $929.25 million, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 0.22. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $353,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $428,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,790 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 69.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 167,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 140.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,093,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

