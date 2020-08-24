VULCANO (VULC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $56,188.29 and $254.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 96.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

