Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.51 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00003749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Binance and DragonEX. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $54.14 million and $2.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007483 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035972 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004116 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.