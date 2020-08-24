Wanchain Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $54.89 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003760 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007475 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035382 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004508 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.