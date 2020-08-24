WAX Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bithumb, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $67.57 million and $2.85 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.01676704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,694,856,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,302,485,078 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, HitBTC, Tidex, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Upbit and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

