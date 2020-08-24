Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Quotient (QTNT)

Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2020 – Quotient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Quotient was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2020 – Quotient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

8/13/2020 – Quotient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

8/7/2020 – Quotient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

7/7/2020 – Quotient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

6/30/2020 – Quotient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of QTNT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,785. The company has a market cap of $495.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Quotient Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $81,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $94,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,052,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 60.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,600 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Quotient by 28.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Quotient by 68.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 599,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 243,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 58.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 411,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

