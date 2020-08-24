Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

8/21/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector underperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,910,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,293,164. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

