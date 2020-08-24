Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):
- 8/21/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2020 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector underperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2020 – Exxon Mobil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of XOM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,910,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,293,164. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.29.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
